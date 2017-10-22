Blue sky morning gets us outside - but more rain to come

MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Dave Maurer and son Jordan Maurer escape the house with Roxy and Spot at Rainbow Beach.

A BEAUTIFUL Sunday morning had Gympie region people out enjoying the sunshine after a slow wet week, but there is more rain to come.

Glorious sunny conditions had Dave Maurer and his son Jordan out for a walk at Rainbow Beach, with their dogs Roxy and Spot.

Singaporean visitors Jordan Chia, Suzanne Soh, Phang Yong Xiang and Tan Chong Boon called in to Barnacles Cafe at Norman Point after hearing about the Tin Can Bay dolphins, which had already come in, accepted tributes of fish offered by their human admirers and then left again to get on with their wild lives.

And locals Astrid Neuhahn and Ziggy Junghans laughed about their German origins before they moved to the Bay. "I may be German, but I've lived in Australia for 60 years,” Ziggy said over coffee at Barnacles.

And not far away, the Tennant-Mitchell and Smith families, made the most of the sunshine as they barbecued what they had intended to be last night's dinner.

But rain forced a change of plans, Marcus Tennant-Smith explained as the families tucked in in the picnic shelter at Norman Point.

"We ended up going to the pup and we had a very nice Chinese meal,” he said.

Everyone was enjoying the clear conditions, but the Bureau of Meteorology says there is a high chance of more rain on Monday, with medium chances of showers Sunday and Tuesday and another bright sunny day on Wednesday.