Blue skies for Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic

CLASSIC: Tegan Horne and Georgia Modin are ready for the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic which begins today. Renee Albrecht

MILD fishing weather and a brand new beach are part of the good news for competitors in this year's Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic.

All those in the know seem to agree that recent rain will be a help too, with plenty of bait washed out of all the nearby estuaries.

And the beach, though severely eroded by those same weather systems, is at least brand new.

The wide shelf is divided by some excellent gutters and beach walkers have noticed plenty of seabird activity and fish-like disturbances in the water.

Big storm breakers seem to have been replaced by glassy, gentle winter swells, more like what we expect at this time of year.

The breakers have caused considerable erosion, with the lifeguard tower very close to the edge of a wide shelving beach, though only at low tide.

The erosion indicator, a well-known iron pipe driven into the sand, was this time last year about 1.5m out of the dunes and at least 10m from the beach. Now it is in the water at high tide and at least 3m out.

Offshore anglers are advised to try the closer reefs first to take advantage of all those hungry fish which have come in for the bait.

Down the beach, great fish on the chew include snapper, parrot, jew, cobia and red emperor. Mangrove jack are plentiful in the inlet.

The Classic gets under way today and runs to July 27, with weigh-ins starting tomorrow and continuing daily.