Blue collar 'knockabout' is Anning's candidate for Wide Bay

A SELF-described "old school knockabout”, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party Wide Bay candidate Jasmine Smith says her blue collar job has kept her in touch with voters.

Miss Smith said roads, jobs and health were three of the key issues at play in the Wide Bay in the upcoming election.

He career resume includes working in retail management, as a disability carer, concrete truck driver and delivery driver.

"I joined the party because I believe Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party is the only party putting Australians first,” she said.

"I am a passionate Aussie who has spent my entire life in regional Queensland.”

Senator Fraser Anning. Claudia Williams

Along with those key issues, Miss Smith said she shared Senator Anning's passion for reducing immigration "until we get to a fully employed level (defines as 3-4 per cent)”, ending Muslim immigration "so we can have a cohesive society”, getting out of the United Nations, and water infratructure "like the Bradfield idea built to minimise droughts in Queensland”.

Australian ownership of infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture, development of rural and regional infrastructure and fair taxation encouraging "productivity, savings and hard work”.

"If elected, I would like to consult with the people of Wide Bay on what issues they would like action taken on.

"Unlike many other politicians, I will not promise the world to get votes and then delivery bugger all.”