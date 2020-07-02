Blue Care comments on Gympie facility amid staff cut claims

Blue Care have commented on the future of it’s Gympie aged care facility amid Nurses Union claims of staff cuts.

Blue Care have commented on the future of it’s Gympie aged care facility amid Nurses Union claims of staff cuts.

BLUE Care has insisted there are no staffing changes planned for its Gympie Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility amid Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union concerns the provider is axing frontline nursing staff.

READ MORE: Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

Reports emerged this week that the QNMU was “representing 18 members at Blue Care facilities statewide regarding redundancies and downgrading of roles, with associated reduced pay and conditions”.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union Secretary Beth Mohle. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

QNMU Secretary Beth Mohle said “adverse changes were occurring rapidly at a growing number of Queensland facilities” and the union had requested “urgent clarification and details from providers including Blue Care and TriCare regarding the number of jobs, hours and positions to be cut”.

The QNMU flagged “numerous proposed changes”, including cuts to Clinical Care Nurses, Registered Nurses, Nurse Managers, Assistant in Nursing and staff downgrades, were linked to a host of Blue Care facilities including Gympie Grevillea Gardens.

In a statement, a Blue Care spokesman said: “There are no planned changes at Grevillea Gardens”.

Blue Care. Picture: CAMERON BATES

“As good stewards of the resources entrusted to us as a not-for-profit, we regularly monitor our staffing levels and rosters across our aged care services and make small adjustments (both up and down) in the normal course of business in response to fluctuating aged care home occupancy levels and the changing clinical and social needs of our residents and clients,” the spokesman continued.

“When making these small adjustments, our residents, clients and employees are always at the centre of our approach.

“We take our consultation responsibilities under our enterprise agreements seriously, and where any workforce changes require consultation with a union, we always strive to engage in a proactive, genuine and meaningful way.”

The QNMU was as of this week representing 18 members at Blue Care facilities statewide regarding redundancies and downgrading of roles.

Ms Mohle said the matter had been referred to the Fair Work Commission, which had set a hearing for 3pm yesterday/