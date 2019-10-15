BLOWN AWAY: Gympie diehard's surprise award Qld Reds lunch

RUGBY UNION: It has been a successful season for the Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club but last Friday, their president received a fitting recognition.

Jason "Macca” McPherson was awarded the Norvert Byrne medal for Queensland Rugby Union Volunteer of the Year, which he said came as quite a surprise.

"I did not even know I was nominated,” he said.

"Only a week before my wife had suggested we need to do more things for ourselves and she mentioned we were heading to Brisbane for the Queensland Reds long lunch.

"I did not know we were going down for this but I was quite blown away because I do not think I do anything more to most volunteers.”

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union club president Jason McPherson is Queensland Rugby Union Volunteer of the Year. Brendan Hertel/QRU

Macca was able to rub shoulders with union royalty and hear from some of the elite players.

"It was an amazing day. I listened to George Smith (AM, flanker for Bristol Bears) who has been my hero for many years and also Steve Moore (AM, former player for Brumbies and Reds),” he said.

"It was nice to have an in-depth chat and Brad Thorn (Reds coach) was supportive of our future plan.”

MORE:

- POWER 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #30

- Why the future of Gympie women's rugby is in safe hands

This year the Hammers women were knocked out in the preliminary finals and the reserve men won five games.

"It was our most successful year since the resurgence in 2014,” he said.

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union club president Jason McPherson is Queensland Rugby Union Volunteer of the Year. Brendan Hertel/QRU

"We won five games and quite a few games we came from behind to win, which in previous years we might have lost.”

The seniors are not the only ones celebrating dominance on the field, the junior teams were expanded to include an under-13's boys and girls and under-15's boys.

"This award is the cream on the cake of what we have built with the school rugby and growing the juniors in our club,” Macca said.

He said the club had a solid foundation to build for the next few years, and the focus will now shift to entering an A-grade team either next season or in 2021.

"We start training in about eight weeks and we will try to have a few names in place to see where we are at,” he said.