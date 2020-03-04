Menu
Renee + Kieran
‘Blown away’: Dream wedding from the ashes

Kirstin Payne
4th Mar 2020 7:52 AM
A GOLD Coast cleaner has gone from almost calling off her wedding day to Cinderella celebrating with her prince charming - thanks to dozens of generous local businesses.

Devastated by the Binna Burra fires last year Keiran and Renee Small had been left without income and a wedding venue just months before they were due to tie the knot.

Dependant on a cleaning contract for the since destroyed Skylodges at the Binna Burra site the couple were close to cancelling their special day.

Kieran and Renee Small tied the knot last week, thanks to the help of dozens of generous local operators. Photo: Glass Slipper Photography
That was until more than a dozen local businesses stepped in to deliver the wedding of their dreams - which they celebrated last weekend on 22.02.20.

Led by the Scenic Rim Bride owner Bronwyn Macdonald, the couple were donated around $50,000 worth of services from dozens of local vendors, including the dress and venue Rosewood Estate.

In tears, the new Mrs Small said she was overwhelmed by the love and generosity of others.

"It was just beyond my wildest expectations," Mrs Small said.

Kieran and Renee Small. Photo: Glass Slipper Photography
"I walked into it and was completely blown away, the day was beautiful, it was like a dream."

"We went from nothing to being surrounded by all these selfless people, I plan on meeting and thanking every single one of them.

"Things like that don't happen to people like Keiran and I.

"I had waited my whole life to marry that man, we were destroyed when we thought we couldn't do it."

