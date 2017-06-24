Blown away by the kindness of a Gympie stranger

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands,

Letter to the Editor

Grateful for generosity

BEING on a pension, a $50 note means a lot of money to me.

Friday, June 16, I went to the newsagent to collect my winning prize of $13 from Powerball draw. I decided to follow my luck and purchase a ticket for this Saturday's lotto draw.

In my confusion I placed $50 on the counter for payment. The assistant said, you have won $13, no payment is necessary and I was duly paid $13. I then had a doctor's appointment removing a skin cancer spot and, when making payment, my $50 was not in my handbag. I had left it on the counter.

Hurriedly I returned to the newsagency, hopefully to retrieve my $50. The assistant who served me had finished for the day. I became very upset and was told no $50 note was to be found.

Then there was this wonderful lady (unknown to me) waiting to be served and heard my story to the shop assistant. She said to me, 'relax, honey, here is a $50 note. I wish you luck'.

I just want to publicly thank that lady for her generosity. What a kind and considerate lady. Thank you most sincerely for your generosity.

E Lawrence,

Gympie