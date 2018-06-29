BLOW-UP: Dodt slams Fredman, Hartwig for 'no' vote on budget

CRITIC: Cr Daryl Dodt attached this meme to a Facebook post criticising fellow Crs Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig for voting against the budget.

THE fight over this year's budget has gone to social media, with one Gympie Region councillor criticising two others who voted against it because "they were unable to get their own way”.

Cr Daryl Dodt criticised the the votes against the budget on his Facebook page Daryl Dodt for Gympie Region's Future, comparing the decisions of Crs Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig to "voting against the sun”.

"Voting against the entire council budget because one disagrees with some small aspects of it is a bit like voting against the sun because it can cause skin cancer, despite the fact that without it no one can survive,” he said.

Cr Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

"The small risks are far outweighed by the benefits.

"This means that they have rejected spending on roads, waste, infrastructure, capital works, sewage, water, environment, economic development, tourism, etc, etc, etc because they were unable to get their own way on their narrow personal demands.

"Council is about consensus, not individual axe grinding.

"It is not about taking your bat and ball and going home, but getting on with the game.

"I am disappointed and disheartened that, more than two years in, there is still a deep misunderstanding of our role as council in a small minority of my fellow councillors.”

Attached to the post was a meme which mocked those who questioned things they knew nothing about.

"Even though I have no clue what I'm talking about.

"Let me explain how to do your job better,” it said.

Cr Bob Fredman. Renee Albrecht

Cr Bob Fredman refuted Cr Dodt's assessment.

"I do not regard a rate rise well above CPI as a small or minor matter sorry,” he said.

"I see my role as a councillor as to not just spend money, but to spend money wisely.

"After all it's not my money.”

Cr Hartwig also defended his vote, calling Cr Dodt's comments "disappointing”.

"Mature, considered thinking is what is needed.

"The Rattler alone, $1.3 million, accounts for 3 per cent of the rates increase.

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

"Perhaps if a detailed considered approach had been taken to this project we would not be in the position we are where we have with depleted funds, a $20 million bill and yearly cost to the rate payer of around a million dollars,” he said.

He was in favour of a "mature, considered, detailed” approach to council spending, he said, and pointed to concerns he'd raised about the Rattler from as far back as January 2017.

"The Rattler was none of these... He might find that the concerns raised were justified and predictions accurate.

"I was told I was scaremongering when I said the Rattler would cost $20 million; told I didn't know what I was talking about when I asked for honesty on Cr Fredman's dismissal; and now I am frightened of the sun because I want our ratepayers to get decent roads, fair access to discounts and for council to stop the unnecessary spending that has seen reserves vanish.

Councillors Mark McDonald, Bob Fredman, Hilary Smerdon, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Daryl Dodt and Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch at the council's budget meeting. Phil Coquerand

"It seems some have eaten more than their fair share of humble pie and yet they come back for another bite.”

Cr Hartwig said none of his concerns were addressed in the 2018 budget, and that "doing it wrong for two years, doesn't make it right to do it for another two years”.

"Perhaps Cr Dodt could borrow the Rattler Responsibility Mirror from the Mayor and apply his statements to himself.

"To suggest that Cr Fredman and myself have no clue is disrespectful, particularly when you look at the track record.”

What Cr Stewart said online about the budget

COUNCILLOR Dan Stewart has joined Cr Bob Fredman in criticising the rate rise in this year's budget, saying the 2.5 per cent minimum claim does not paint the whole picture.

In a post on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page, Cr Stewart said there was no denying the true level of the rate rise that was passed by Gympie Regional Council at their Wednesday meeting.

"In regard to rates, people can put whatever spin they like on it, the simple fact is that rates have gone up by more than CPI,” he said.

Cr Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"We can talk about only a few dollars for those on minimum rates, but if you are on a pension that is a significant amount of money.

"It is really difficult to compare rates between councils because there are so many different factors, but nothing suggests to me that we are not at the higher end of rates.”

While he noted there were positives in the budget, like spending on parks, roads and community services such as libraries, he said there were other parts which were troubling.

"Some sealing and widening road projects have been delayed and we will be overspending on upper Mary St.

"Unfortunately, too many people see it as glitzy things that bring people to our region.

"No, it is the community coming together that brings people here,” Cr Stewart said.