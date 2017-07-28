Blooming beautiful project

Bambi Blooms: Bambi Gosbell shooting part of her Bloom project.

PHOTOGRAPHER and artist Bambi Gosbell is working hard getting ready for a brand new exhibition.

Teaming up with florist Jan Jones and enlisting the help of stylist Desiree O'Toole and other talented make-up and hair professionals, her new exhibition, entitled Bloom, showcases women and flowers.

"Bloom is a project that's really close to my heart and the subjects really go together - beautiful women and beautiful flowers," she said.

"Plus it's an opportunity to see the women themselves bloom."

The exhibition, which will open at Emilia's cafe in Mary St just in time for spring, is also a chance to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise money for the McGrath Foundation during the exhibition's six-week run.

"I wanted to do this for breast cancer because one of the participants is a breast cancer survivor," Bambi said.

Jan has been with Bambi on this venture from the start and so far she's constructed 30 pieces of floral art, including - appropriately enough - an intricate, wearable flower bra.

"Bambi said to me do you want to make a floral bra? So I did but there's no formal floristry training so you have to teach yourself how to do it as you construct it," Jan said.

Bambi took one of her stunning photos of the bra itself and this magnificent framed print will be auctioned to raise more money for the McGrath Foundation.

The creation process hasbeen organic for Bambi and her team and she said while she often had an outcome in mind, the photoswould develop in their own, unusual ways during shoots.

"Sometimes you get some surprising mistakes and some awesome mistakes," she said.

In addition to studio photos, Bambi has taken location shots and her models have come from all over to participate in Bloom.

Mother and daughter models Karen Burkhardt and Kirsty Keating travelled to Gympie especially to participate.

The idea was Kirsty's, whohas had Bambi photograph her engagement party and wedding in the past.

Kirsty flew over from Hong Kong, where she liveswith her husband, andbrought mum Karen down from Yeppoon to joinher as a special surprise.

"It was a beautiful surprise," Karen said.

"When I heard Bambi was still in the process of putting the exhibition together I rang her and begged to be involved," Kirsty said.

"I just knew it was something I wanted to be a part of, so I jumped at the chance."

Read more about Bambi's upcoming exhibition and see more amazing photos in the next edition of Style magazine, free inside The Gympie Times on Saturday, September 16.