Bloom in print

IF YOU have had the pleasure of drinking a coffee at Emelia's Cafe on Mary St recently you would have noticed a collection of beautiful photographs hanging on the art deco walls.

Bloom, a photographic project by Gympie photographer Bambi Gosbell is set to be printed in hard back book form.

The Bloom Project was a collaborative effort between artist, florist and model.

Bloom was born over 12 months ago, originally committing to creating 15 conceptualised portraits of women, each photographed with their favourite flower and wearing their favourite colour for a personal exhibition launched in Spring 2017.

Teamed with local Floral Designer Jan Jones, the pair embarked on a journey of challenging each other and self-discovery.

The project completion has resulted in a final body of work that has far exceeded any of their expectations.

The process of Bloom and what it has meant for the participating models has been that of beauty, fulfilment, overcoming personal fears and a far uplifting response from each of the women involved.

Ms Gosbell has raised $2120 but needs a further $880 to reach her $3000 goal.

There is only 38 hrs left to donate.

Go to pozible.com/project/bloom to donate.