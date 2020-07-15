‘Bloody unbelievable’: Gympie region contest sells out fast

Tim Bull (Rainbow Beach) with the heaviest fish of the day during last year’s Classic. 22.225kg Amber Jack.



THE top catch at the 2020 Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic is likely a ticket, with entry to this year’s event selling out within three days.

Classic organiser Nathan Kropp said the sales were “bloody unbelievable, but at the same … reflect the pandemic”.

This year’s Classic will be held over four days in November.

But a global crisis has not stemmed interest in the popular sports event. This is despite news the organisers of the annual Bjelke-Petersen Inland Classic pulled the plug on the 2020 event last week.

So far the Rainbow Beach competition has been allowed to open its doors to 350 competitors.

The first allotment – 250 – vanished within 24 hours.

The next 100 were gone in 48 hours.

Now it is a waiting game as to whether any more spots will be offered up; without them, numbers will still fall short of a normal year where about 600 people cast a line in the competition.

The postponed event was set for an August date, will now be held across four days in November, down from the eight initially scheduled.

Braith Young and Cooper Young show of their catches at last year’s event, which was host to about 600. This year’s is capped at 350, barring any further loosening of restrictions.

It now includes three weigh-ins, nightly prizes and entertainment.

All fishing categories remain the same.

And although the number of spectators allowed may take a hit, Mr Kropp said they were exploring the possibility of televising the event.

He said it was still great to be able to host an event like the Classic this year.

“These little events just keep the line of traffic through town and keep businesses open,” he said.

This year’s Classis runs from Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, November 29.