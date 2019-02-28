Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car, found in an embankment in Shute Harbour on Saturday was allegedly stolen.
A car, found in an embankment in Shute Harbour on Saturday was allegedly stolen. Claudia Alp
News

Bloody scene leads to police search for driver

Claudia Alp
by
28th Feb 2019 9:01 AM

A CAR, found in bushland on an embankment in Shute Harbour, has been seized for forensic examination after blood was found on branches nearby.

Police allege a white ute was stolen from the front yard of a Jubilee Pocket home overnight Friday, before the driver lost control on Shute Harbour Rd, leaving it wedged between trees and debris.

Police said it appeared the driver may have been injured in the crash, however no one was in or around the ute when police were called to the scene, about 7am Saturday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew also attended the scene.

A QFES spokesperson said they isolated the car battery to reduce the risk of fire.

Police said the ute was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition at the time it was allegedly stolen, between 7pm Friday and 7am Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Whitsunday Police as soon as possible on 4948 8888.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
driver police shute harbour
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    9 Gympie drink,drug drivers named and shamed

    premium_icon 9 Gympie drink,drug drivers named and shamed

    News These offenders have been named and shamed as part of efforts to deter dangerous driving in future.

    • 28th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Stop the highway campaign to save 'Gympie Pyramid'

    premium_icon Stop the highway campaign to save 'Gympie Pyramid'

    News Land rights activists claim by-pass will wreck sacred site

    George Pell’s ultimate indignity

    George Pell’s ultimate indignity

    Crime Cardinal George Pell’s life in prison: ‘He won’t be safe’

    Why Pell’s accuser was so compelling

    Why Pell’s accuser was so compelling

    News It’s shocking, it’s incomprehensible and to some, it’s unbelievable