BLOODY AMAZING: Gympie man knew straight away he'd won big

UPDATE: An unidentified Gympie man this morning confessed to feeling "blown away” by the revelation he had won division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The hardworking man held one of the 10 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3851 on June 16, 2018. Each entry took home a division one prize of $417,040.52.

A Golden Casket official had been unable to contact the registered player until this morning, the winner admitted he discovered his Gold Lotto win shortly after the draw on Saturday night - two and a half days ago.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his marked System 7 entry from Patrick's Casket & Newsagency, in Mary Street.

In addition to winning division one, the Gympie local's System 7 entry also won division three 6 times, bolstering the total prize to $421,753.52.

"I was watching TV on Saturday night and I fell asleep on the lounge. I woke up to go to bed, but I thought I would scan my Lotto ticket on the App first,” he said.

"I looked at it and at first I thought I'd won $41. I was half asleep. But then I saw I'd won division one. It's pretty awesome.

"I didn't sleep much that night!”

The regular Gold Lotto player explained he marked his System 7 entry using numbers special to him and people close to him, including birthdates.

"It's come at the right time. It's unbelievable. I'll be able to buy a house!” he said.

"It's nice to come to work and not say 'there goes most of my money to bills'. Bloody amazing.”

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3851 on Saturday 16 June 2018 were 26, 8, 22, 45, 2 and 12. The supplementary numbers were 1 and 38.

Across Australia there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3851 - five from Queensland, two each from Victoria and New South Wales, and one from South Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 190 so far this calendar year, including 44 won by Golden Casket customers.

