Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug driver in horror head-on escapes with tiny fine

A MAN had to be cut from his wrecked Ford Falcon after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy at Lower Wonga on January 13 last year. Now he has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on a drug driving charge.
A MAN had to be cut from his wrecked Ford Falcon after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy at Lower Wonga on January 13 last year. Now he has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on a drug driving charge. Scott Kovacevic
Arthur Gorrie
by

A MAN who had to be cut from his wrecked vehicle and airlifted to Brisbane after a high impact head-on near Gympie last year, has now faced court for drug driving.

But Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said there was no prosecution claim that drugs had been at a level which would have contributed to the crash.

Meth amphetamine was the only drug which showed in hospital blood tests at a level which would have showed positive in a saliva test. But it was not at a level which would have affected his driving or he would have been charged with driving under the influence, Mr Callaghan said.

Police told the court the crash, on January 13 last year occurred when an eastbound Ford sedan veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota four-wheel-drive.

"I believe I suffered a diabetic blackout," Donald Shane McGregor, who drove the sedan, told the court yesterday.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

McGregor, 56 of Cinnabar, pleaded guilty to driving with meth amphetamine in his saliva on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge.

McGregor had been airlifted to Brisbane, with blood samples taken on his admission to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

That was three hours after the crash, which occurred about 1.45pm.

The cause appeared to be "an unexpected medical episode suffered by the defendant," police said.

McGregor said he had suffered "24 broken bones" in the crash.

Mr Callaghan fined McGregor $350. "Given that you live in regional Queensland I disqualify you for one month rather than three," he said.

McGregor suffered chest, pelvic and abdominal injuries, according to reports at the time.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital in a stable condition, it was reported.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks gympie court gympie crashes gympie crime gympie magistrates court wide bay highway

Gympie Times
How is Cogan St more dangerous than other intersections?

How is Cogan St more dangerous than other intersections?

It's hard to fathom how Cogan St leap-frogged that blind intersection at the top of Crescent Rd where it becomes Mellor St and intersects with Lady Mary Tce

premium_icon How to cut costs on your health cover

Allison Johnson is fed up with the cost increases passed on by health insurers. Picture: Chris Eastman

Experts say regular reviews of your cover are important

Maryborough man cleared of rape charges on stepdaughter

A Brisbane judge asked the department to find the children a permanent home.

A jury found the 42-year-old man not guilty on 15 charges.

UPDATE: Man charged for fiery haul on Bruce Highway

Dramatic dashcam footage shows a driver towing a trailer fully ablaze on the Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale.

Qld Police have released dramatic dashcam footage.

Local Partners