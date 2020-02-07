Menu
Blood spilt at Gympie hotel last night

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
7th Feb 2020 11:11 AM
A MAN was reportedly bashed and kicked in the face at the Queenslander Hotel in Gympie last night, according to emergency calls.

Paramedics arrived at the hotel at 10.30pm to treat a man "kicked in the face and bleeding from the nose and mouth".

"Allegedly one male was assaulted by three others - including being kicked in the face," a Gympie police officer confirmed this morning.

Those involved in the incident had fled the scene when police arrived, he said.

A man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service officer said.

Later, police were called back to the hotel, when a group of "15 drunk people" turned up to the venue at 12.30am after the hotel closed.

"They were going in as if they were going to fight," police had gathered from security.

When police arrived the group of people had left and no offences were detected, he said.

Nobody has been charged over the alleged assault. 

