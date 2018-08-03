Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image Matthew Deans
Crime

'Blood pouring' after man bashed with torch

Frances Klein
by
3rd Aug 2018 7:37 AM

A 50 year old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly bashed on the head with a torch last night at Gunalda.

An emergency call made to police after 9.30pm described the man as having "blood pouring from the head" and the offender still on scene, a Gympie police spokesman said.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman could not give information on how serious the head wound was but confirmed a man was initially taken to the Gympie Hospital.

There have been no assault complaints made to police so far, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

Related Items

ambulance assault gunalda gympie crime head wound police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Knife-wielding man strangles ex after eight days on ice

    premium_icon Knife-wielding man strangles ex after eight days on ice

    News A knife-wielding Gympie man drove to Ipswich to assault mother of his child.

    Meet Indi, Gympie's very own UNICEF Young Ambassador

    premium_icon Meet Indi, Gympie's very own UNICEF Young Ambassador

    News "It's amazing to be chosen, I'm very grateful.”

    CHAMPION: How Troy out did his own expectations

    premium_icon CHAMPION: How Troy out did his own expectations

    News "I didn't think I would bring home this many medals.”

    Impressive Gympie facility claims top award

    premium_icon Impressive Gympie facility claims top award

    News FIND out which Gympie business took out the top gong.

    Local Partners