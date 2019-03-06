Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

The damage left after thieves smashed their way into Barnacles Cafe at Tin Can Bay before helping themselves to the till and fridge.

THIEVES who smashed their way into Tin Can Bay's famous dolphin feeding cafe Barnacles on Monday night left blood at the scene.

Despite trying to take most of the evidence with them when they ripped the security cameras from the wall, police forensics are now testing blood found on a door inside the cafe.

The thieves stole hundreds of dollars from the till and cake from the refrigerator overnight Monday after smashing through a double plate glass door.

Owners Les and Jenny Dunstan were unable to open the cafe yesterday, that makes up part of the dolphin feeding attraction, and said the damage bill and loss of trading was considerable after the thieves "made a hell of a mess”.

"It's a big out lay,” Mrs Dunstan said

"The girls lost a days wages, (and we lost) a days trading.

The public could still feed the dolphins yesterday despite not being able to enjoy a cuppa while Barnacles Cafe was closed after a break-in Monday night.

"It's quite disheartening to think that somebody could do it to a small business.”

She said they would be increasing security at the cafe.

The cafe is back operating today.