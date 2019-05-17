'Blood on our beaches' unless crocodile cull introduced

AFTER two crocodiles were spotted at Mackay region beaches within 24 hours, one politician has warned there will be "blood on our beaches" unless action is taken.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said he was "gobsmacked" after a crocodile was spotted beyond the waves at Bucasia Beach on Wednesday and again when a three-metre long crocodile slithered onto the sand at Mackay Harbour Beach Thursday morning .

After the appearance of the "three-metre monster" at the red and yellow flags on Harbour Beach, Mr Costigan said a cull was necessary to protect residents.

In a question on notice to the Queensland Parliament, Mr Costigan demanded Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch introduce sustainable culling of crocodiles in northern waterways.

He accused Ms Enoch of failing to "commit to prioritising public safety" by not introducing a northern waterways crocodile culling program

Mackay Harbour Beach has been closed due to a crocodile sighting. Contributed

Mr Costigan said yesterday his "sustainable crocodile culling program" would contract croc killers in strategic locations throughout North Queensland.

He said urban areas and tourism hot spots should be the first priority for new crocodile management plans.

Mr Costigan said the croc cull would not be a free-for-all slaughter if it was managed by trained professionals who could "go out into the field and kill them".

"I'm not advocating a killing spree," he said.

"I am not trying to wipe out the species."

"I don't want to turn every croc into a handbag"

While he admitted he was not an environmental expert or "David Attenborough", he said action was needed because the population was "out of control".

"Rarely does a week go by that we haven't had a croc on a Central North and Far North Queensland beach," Mr Costigan said.

The latest crocodile sighting on Thursday comes after more than 269 crocodile reports in just five months according to Queensland Government CrocWatch data.

With the reptiles turning up near popular beaches and urban areas, Mr Costigan warned croc populations near urban centres would inevitably end in "tragedy".

"Where is this going to end? It's going to end in tragedy.

"The way we are going, we're going to have blood on our beaches".

Mr Costigan said he feared for the tourism industry, warning any crocodile-related death "would be a nuclear bomb on the tourism industry".

He condemned his former party, the Liberal-Nationals, as well as Labor and The Greens for voting down the Safer Waterways Bill.

The bill, introduced by Katter's Australian Party last year, called for a controlled cull of the animals coordinated by the creation of a Board of Queensland Crocodile Authority.

Mr Costigan said the bill would have been a "step in the right direction" to managing the crocodile population.

A Queensland Crocodile Urban Management Plan is already in place over the Mackay region to manage how humans interact with crocodiles, and wildlife officers are able to remove any crocodile they believe could pose a danger to humans.

But Mr Costigan said the current rules were not enough, and accused the Department of Environment and Science of moving too slowly.

"We can't even remove them quickly," he said.

Minister for Environment, Ms Enoch said Mr Costigan's calls for a cull were a misguided attempt to gain attention, while spreading fear about the region's natural environment.

Ms Enoch defended the Queensland's crocodile management plan, saying it "maintains public safety as the highest priority".

But, she added "a cull is not a solution to the risks posed by crocodiles - it would give the public a false sense of safety, leading to complacency and an increased risk of attacks.

"It does not matter how many crocodiles are removed, no waterway in crocodile country can ever be considered to be crocodile free," she said.

Crocodile sightings earlier in the year include:

April 12: Crocodile reported at St Helens Beach, Mackay.

April 5: Crocodile reported at Paluma Road, Woodwark.

April 3: Crocodile reported at Cannonvale Beach, Whitsundays.

April 2: Crocodile reported at Myrtle Creek, Proserpine.

March 28: Deceased crocodile reported at Eimeo Creek, Mackay.

March 24: Crocodile reported at Cannonvale Beach, Whitsunday.

March 20: Crocodile reported at Abel Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

March 19: Crocodile reported at Jane Creek, Mackay.

March 17: Crocodile reported at Abel Point Marina, Airlie Beach x 2

March 16: Crocodile reported at Cannonvale Beach.

March 15: Crocodile reported at Shute Harbour.

March 11: Crocodile reported at Mackay Marina.

March 11: Crocodile reported at Pioneer River, Mackay.

March 10: Crocodile reported at Mackay Marina.

March 8: Crocodile reported at Seaforth swimming enclosure.

March 7: Crocodile reported at Cannonvale Beach, Whitsundays.

March 4: Crocodile reported at Tassal Prawn Farm, Gregory River.

February 27: Crocodile reported at Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

February 19: Crocodile reported at Slade Point, Mackay.

February 18: Crocodile reported at Mackay Harbour.

February 15: Crocodile reported at creek mouth between Grasstree and Campwin Beach, Mackay.

February 12: Crocodile reported at Seaforth Creek, Mackay.

January 15: Crocodile reported at Pioneer River, Mackay.

January 15: Crocodile reported at Lamberts Beach, North Mackay.

January 14: Crocodile reported at Sea Forth Road, Yakapari.

January 14: Crocodile nest reported at Mackay.

January 13: Crocodile reported at Eimeo Beach.

January 11: Crocodile reported at Mackay Harbour.

January 6: Crocodile reported at Hidden Valley, Cape Hillsborough

January 5: Crocodile reported at Midge Point, Midgeton.

January 3: Crocodile reported at Glen Isla, Proserpine.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to the Department of Environment and Science on 1300 130 372.