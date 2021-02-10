Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen struck by truck ‘fleeing stolen car’

by Rachael Rosel, Emily Toxward
10th Feb 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager was struck by a small truck on Bermuda Street in Broadbeach Waters after allegedly running from a stolen vehicle.

The man allegedly hit a parked car on Andrew St before he got out and fled the scene on foot.

A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick
A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick

It is understood the car was stolen from Robina overnight.

It appeared a member of public attempted to chase the teen who was hit by a passing truck on the corner of Andrew St and Bermuda avenue and is now being treated in GC university hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick
The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick

An eyewitness said they saw the man's vehicle hit a parked car about noon on Wednesday before the driver left the vehicle and ran onto the road.

"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.

 

An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick
An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick

It's believed at least 10 police and unmarked cars were at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed there were four ambulance crews on the scene including one that arrived immediately.

Originally published as 'Blood everywhere': Teen struck by truck 'fleeing stolen car'

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best personal trainer 2021

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best personal trainer 2021

        News These incredible Gympie trainers have given everything to help people get fit..now it’s time to give back to them and vote!

        • 10th Feb 2021 1:59 PM
        REVEALED: Gympie streets where most drug crimes occur

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie streets where most drug crimes occur

        News In the past year, more than 550 drug offences have been reported to Gympie police...

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        Tin Can Bay mum determined to start local netball comp

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay mum determined to start local netball comp

        News Tin Can Bay currently has no netball club or local competition, but this Wallu mum...