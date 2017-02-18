Blogger boasts Bundy's beauty

ON THE ROAD: Family time is all of the time for the Devereauxs.

DETERMINED to live life to the fullest with the ones he love's, father and blogger Bruce Devereaux, brought his family to Bundaberg to enjoy the sites.

"It was the turtles that made us want to come up - we were looking for something educational and we found the turtles," Mr Devereaux said.

"We were up previously and seen a turtle lay eggs and we thought we would come back and see the hatchlings."

Mr Devereaux stayed at Bargara enjoying walks along the beach every morning and a trip to see the Bundaberg Barrel with his wife and five of his seven.

"We are doing this because my wife had an aneurysm in 2015, she was unconscious in ICU for 20 days and the kids actually had to say goodbye, but she made a miraculous recovery," Mr Devereaux said.

"When she came back she said 'that's it we are buying a bus'.

"I quit the bank and we found a way to do it - usually the Grey Nomads have retired when they hit the road and tell the kids their stories. We could have done that, but I'd rather have them with us when we go.

"I don't know anyone who has done it with their kids and regretted it, and that really sold me on it."

While the blog started as a little bit of fun six years ago, it is now a means to showcase their travels and generate an income to keep them on the road.

Mr Devereaux said after they leave Brisbane they are planning on travelling to the Northern Territory, and then the rest of the nation.

The Devereauxs will be back in Bundaberg later this year to hopefully catch a glimpse of the turtles emerging from the sand.

