Blockbuster event coming to the Gympie Gold Rush Festival

THERE'S plenty of tradition to be honoured at the 2018 Gympie Gold Rush Festival, but the addition of a Gourmet and Grooves Street Festival on Mary St will bring the party to the heart of the CBD next Friday night.

The Gympie Regional Council-organised event, which will include "four exciting and themed music and activity zones for all ages and interests”, is tipped to bring a fresh flavour to both the festival and the main street.

Bella Casa owner Tony Goodman, a spokesman for Mary St traders, commended council for its efforts to involve the Gympie town centre in the festivities.

"I think it presents another great opportunity to showcase the heart of the town,” Mr Goodman said.

"It's fantastic for the traders and the community, but also for any tourists in the area for the festival.”

Mr Goodman, who has put significant effort into revitalising the CBD through events such as Winter Trees, Easter and Christmas on Mary, said the upcoming party was a "great, fresh new tie-in for a range of benefits” in the community.

Beginning at 5pm, the party will include performances from the likes of Aussie rock outfit Tennessee Lights, Jesse Morris and The Shakedown and local pop-folk star Alisha Todd "among many others”.

The festival agenda includes "four exciting and themed music and activity zones for all ages and interests, including stages for rock, reggae, pop, folk, jazz, blues, and kids' activities”.

Mayor Mick Curran said the event would have something on offer for all age groups.

"This event has four distinct zones for different age groups and interests,” Cr Curran said.

"We'll have four stages with different kinds of music, a kids' zone, and for the first time an Artisan's Lane in Condies Arcade with locally made crafts and wares.

"It's a great opportunity to enjoy our local restaurants and cafes, which are being encouraged to stay open during the evening and bring their eatery areas out onto the footpath.

"I encourage everyone to bring the family along for a great, affordable night out in our town centre.”

The council said it was also working alongside restaurants, cafes and bars along Mary St to add "an outdoor gourmet 'eat street' market-food experience” to the festivities.

The lower section of Mary St and all of Smithfield St will be closed to traffic throughout the event.

Information about road closures and event details can be found at rushfestival.com.au.