‘Blind’ drunk driver rolls car, tells police it wasn’t him

A drink driver who blew more than three times the legal limit lied to police about being the driver after he was found injured in bushes several metres from a rolled car.

On September 11, police responded to a car rollover at the Monkland, after a woman who saw a car speeding and drifting past her house heard a crash moments later, and assumed it was the same car.

She made her way to the crash site, and saw the on its side with “significant” damage, suggesting it had rolled before coming to a stop.

The driver, Bradley James Smith, was found in the bush, 10m from the crash site, and told responders his friend “Steve” had been driving the car, before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

At the hospital the 34-year-old confirmed again he had been in the front passenger seat, and said he had been thrown out the window when the car rolled, but a search of the crash site failed to find evidence of another person.

Police found the driver’s phone in the bush, the keys not in the ignition, and the driver's side window smashed in the crash.

The court heard the passenger’s side window was intact, and there was no way he could have been thrown through it.

Police told Smith the evidence pointed to him being the driver, and although Smith maintained his version of events, he said he was “blind” drunk and could not provide any other details about the man he claimed was driving.

The court heard Smith became aggressive when police tried to test his blood alcohol concentration in hospital, but blood samples taken with a warrant revealed Smith had a BAC of 0.174, more than three times the legal limit.

Smith pleaded guilty this week to driving while under the influence, telling magistrate Chris Callaghan that “if I didn’t give up who was driving I have to take it.”

“But you were driving,” said Mr Callaghan.

“You’re here pleading guilty to the driving.”

Mr Callaghan said aside from a guilty plea, Smith’s co-operation “hadn’t been high”, and fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving or holding a licence for seven months.