Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hoons speeding in a carPhoto: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
Hoons speeding in a carPhoto: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Blind drunk and doing 126km/h on busy Gympie region road

Shelley Strachan
29th Jan 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS morning at around 10am, a 38-year-old Maryborough woman was stopped in Goomeri after driving at 126km/h on the Wide Bay Highway and more than four times over the limit.

The woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214 per cent.

She will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 4, in relation to disqualified driving and driving under the influence of a liquor.

Police have taken the opportunity to remind motorist of the severe dangers associated with drink driving and excessive speed.

Speeding crash road toll death fatal five
Speeding crash road toll death fatal five

Police will continue to be out patrolling with the current state-wide road policing operation running simultaneously as schools return.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000202431

gympie court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 17 jobs going in Gympie now

        News These roles are currently available in health, animal care, disability care, aged care, automotive, food production and hospitality in the Gympie region.

        Smokes price rise another hit on working, addicted poor

        premium_icon Smokes price rise another hit on working, addicted poor

        News OPINION: Addicted smokers need to fund their own health care but other personal...

        UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        premium_icon UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead

        Goomeri people matter too, and are right to feel angry

        premium_icon Goomeri people matter too, and are right to feel angry

        News Goomeri locals angry about the closure of their local pool.