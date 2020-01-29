Blind drunk and doing 126km/h on busy Gympie region road

THIS morning at around 10am, a 38-year-old Maryborough woman was stopped in Goomeri after driving at 126km/h on the Wide Bay Highway and more than four times over the limit.

The woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214 per cent.

She will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 4, in relation to disqualified driving and driving under the influence of a liquor.

Police have taken the opportunity to remind motorist of the severe dangers associated with drink driving and excessive speed.

Police will continue to be out patrolling with the current state-wide road policing operation running simultaneously as schools return.

