Blight on tourist hub gone

Ruth Modin celebrate the long-awaited removal of the power poles with champagne. Picture: supplied

Rainbow Beach residents are celebrating after the long-awaited removal of “ugly” power poles from the main street.

Local business owner Ruth Modin said she had been fighting to have the power poles removed for eight years, and was so excited she popped a bottle of champagne at 6.30 yesterday morning as Energex crews arrived.

“For a top tourist destination, a main street with power poles and wires hanging off is very ugly looking.”

Energex crews arrived early Thursday morning to remove the power poles from Rainbow Beach Road. Picture: supplied

Mrs Modin said the poles had been affecting the view in the area and had even become dangerous and she lobbied to have them removed.

“There was a short and a little fire erupted in a wire going to a building on the street,” she said.

“It could have been very dangerous and wiped out power on the whole street.”

Mrs Modin suggested the money it would take to fix the poles be spent on installing underground power, which council agreed to.

Work on this began late last year, and on Thursday the final step of removing the power poles was completed.

Mrs Modin, said although it took years, she was happy the poles were finally gone, and that the works barely disrupted trading.