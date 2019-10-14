Blessed 36mm falls on Gympie, but fire threat still real

Austin Barnes took this photo of a rainbow over Gympie from Red Hill Rd on Saturday afternoon.

EXPECT a return to dry weather after the weekend's downpours.

The Gympie region received its first much-needed soaking in months over the weekend, with storms and showers setting in and Gympie recording just under 36mm - 15.2mm on Saturday and 20.6mm on Friday.

It brought the total of rain for the past week up to 47mm, and 54.4mm for October.

Goomboorian has had 22.5mm of rain this month, Imbil 47.4mm, Kenilworth township 49.9mm, Miva 4.8mm, Cooran 25mm, Kilkivan 11mm, Moy Pocket 34mm, Bellbird Creek 52mm, Fisherman's Pocket 24mm and Beenham Valley Rd 4.2mm.

In the last 12 months Gympie has recorded 769.8mm, Goomboorian 1036mm, Imbil 1134mm and Kilkivan 587mm.

Today should be partly cloudy, tomorrow a slight chance of a shower, and Thursday a 50 per cent chance of showers or storms before a mostly sunny weekend.

Maximum temperatures should hover in the early 30s.

With the ongoing threat of bushfires, and storm season on the horizon, Queenslanders were yesterday urged to prepare for extreme weather as part of Get Ready Queensland Week.

The bushfire season started early this year with 2000 fires since September.

"

Bureau of Meteorology state manager Bruce Gunn said although severe weather can occur at any time in Queensland, October to April is the peak time for heatwaves, flooding, tropical cyclones and severe thunderstorms.

"Bushfires and early season heatwaves will likely be the main hazard in Queensland for the remainder of 2019, with isolated occurrences of the usual severe thunderstorms, particularly in the south-east,” Mr Gunn said.

"However, parts of Queensland will undoubtedly also experience major flooding or a tropical cyclone before the end of the 2019-2020 season.

"The projected absence of any strong climatic influence of El Nino or La Nina indicates an average to slightly below average number of tropical cyclones in the Australian region, but it only takes one cyclone to cross the coast for it to be a significant season.

A fire ban remains in place across Gympie region until the end of this week.