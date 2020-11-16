Bleeding obvious media was hell bent on screwing the Donald

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

INTERESTING days hey (honestly, Donald Trump wouldn’t be a mate).

But.... the journalism today is really not trustworthy. Over Trump’s presidency we got to hear a lot about Russian influence (which wasn’t proved) and it is bleeding obvious that media was hell bent on screwing the Donald.

And just lately we had 4 Corners with what seems a hit job on just Liberal MPs. I served in Canberra back in 1980s. (I do actually know about Labor MPs being ratbags but so what).

So is this our world? We have petitions to get rid of the Murdoch press but no mention that the ABC, SBS, and 9 TV have a bit of majority coverage in Australia.

I don’t think I am alone. It’s disturbing that in Australia we have news media less interested in facts and more interested in bias. That’s a bit scary.

Cameron Cudahy, Goomboorian