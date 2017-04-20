FAMILY FUN: Blazing trails at the 2017 Gympie Show

ON THE TRAIL: Ashton Yeark, Layna Clough, Riley Cook, Mackenzie Hargreaves, Abby Hargreaves and Riley Hargreaves get into the Gympie show spirit.

LET'S face facts, when it comes to kids and the Gympie Show, it's going to be hard to look past sideshow alley and a fireworks display.

But while bright lights and loud noises are guaranteed to whip young minds into a hyperactive frenzy, organisers say the shows intended meaning can often be sidelined.

"I think it's natural for kids to be excited by the rides and the fireworks, but we wanted to show that there was more to the Gympie Show," show secretary Donna Dodson said.

"The goal for us was to provide something that younger visitors would enjoy, but also be able to educate them on Gympie's history and culture."

It's why, when the show kicks off next month, visitors will be able to see and experience something completely new at the showgrounds.

The University of the Sunshine Coat Education Trail will have a number of exhibits and features dotted throughout the attractions, with the goal being to provide a tactile and interactive experience for younger patrons.

"Trying to entertain and educate kids at the same time is a really difficult balancing act to pull off," Mrs Dodson said.

"But with this program, which we've been working on for nearly 13 months, we're feeling very confident and excited."

Participants are given a 'Passport' from either their school or the USC stand, before being sent out into the showgrounds to find trail points.

These trail points, nine in total, feature topics on everything from agriculture to science and sustainability.

By taking part in all nine programs, kids have a chance to win prizes for themselves and their school.

"By getting them involved and active, instead of just talking to them, the lesson sticks in the mind," Mrs Dodson said.

"We're excited to see how it all comes together."