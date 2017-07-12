21°
Blazing a new start at One Mile

Arthur Gorrie
| 13th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
MAROON SPIRIT: Principal of One Mile State School in Gympie, Stuart Bell, is looking forward to a brighter future.
MAROON SPIRIT: Principal of One Mile State School in Gympie, Stuart Bell, is looking forward to a brighter future. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S One Mile State School is back in business after the fire that burned out a block of two of its historic classrooms.

More than a century of history was lost overnight on June 28 when the block was destroyed, costing the school four classrooms which had served Gympie for generations.

"Grandparents of students told us this was the building they studied in," principal Stuart Bell said on Wednesday.

Mr Bell said temporary replacements were already in use, even as finishing touches were applied.

One building arrived in five prefabricated sections during the school holidays, he said.

The sections arrived on trucks and cranes "literally lifted the sections into place" on pre-poured concrete foundations and steel pylons. Railings and stairs were added and, in just two weeks, the students had new facilities, with two classrooms in the new structure and another two in a refurbished section of the school library.

"In the long term, the burned out building will be replaced (with a permanent structure on the same site)," Mr Bell said.

The two new classrooms in the library will be separated by a bi-fold wall, where tradies were yesterday installing audio visual equipment.

One side of the library had been damaged, with a few cracked windows.

Closer to the original site nearby, Mr Bell said gardens had been damaged and a shade sail melted.

New lawn had been planted and shrubs would hopefully recover, he said.

"We had Bunnings contact us yesterday and offer to help in the gardens.

"We passed that on to the P and C and they'll do the work while Bunnings donate plants," he said.

