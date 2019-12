A number of blazes have joined together to create a so-called “megafire”, which is bigger than Sydney and is burning out of control.

More than 100 fires are burning across NSW, with multiple blazes burning at emergency level.

Almost 700 homes have been destroyed across NSW and there are fears more houses could be at risk.

Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the afternoon.