Home blaze: 'You could hear the timber crumbling'

A large fire has consumed both levels of a Brisbane house and has spread to its roof. Five fire crews are at the scene attempting to bring the blaze under control.

Five firetrucks attended the scene, on the corner of Samford Rd and Lorne St, Alderley.

Emergency services were alerted the house was ablaze around 11:30pm on Thursday night.

The fire tore through the structure and spread to the roof. Picture: Neil Thomas

By midnight the fire was burning out of control with flames roaring high into the night sky.

Bystander Neil Thomas said he could smell the fire and heard its sounds long before he first saw it.

"I was just down the street … I smelled the smell and heard the commotion of the sirens," he said.

"I came up to the Alderley Hotel and one of the houses next door, f**k, it was just getting engulfed.

The blaze started just before 11.30pm last night. Picture: Nic Darveniza

"S**t was popping, crackling, the roof started caving in and you could hear the timber crumbling.

"I was worried because it looked real close to spreading to the nearby houses.

"It's a good thing they're starting to get it under control."

Samford Road was blocked off by emergency services as dozens of firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

By 1:00am the fire appeared to have been extinguished with no neighbouring properties affected.