An M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank live fires during an exercise at Wide Bay Training Area last year. .
Blasts ‘shake’ residents near Camp Kerr

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
22nd Jun 2020 1:49 PM
RESIDENTS near Tin Can Bay army training base Camp Kerr were left rattled on Saturday after reporting a number of “explosions” that apparently shook “houses in their stumps”.

One Goomboorian resident described the blasts as “almost daily events” on social media.

“House is being shaken on its stumps, windows rattling,” the resident said.

“What are they doing and should they be doing it?”

M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks on the Wide Bay Training Area firing range.
The activities carried out at the training area include: the use of weapon ranges, fuel storage and distribution, and the former use of landfills for waste disposal from base activities.

Potential sources of contamination include a high explosive impact area, demolition, grenade and direct fire support ranges and a former landfill, a 2016 Department of Defence summary of the training area reported.

In March, the Australian Defence Force flagged a noisy weekend at Camp Kerr, warning residents ahead of live fire training.

But nearby residents appeared to be in the dark over recent activities.

ADF has been contacted for comment.

