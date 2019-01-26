Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE END: Gympie Private Hospital will close at the end of next month, it was announced yesterday.
THE END: Gympie Private Hospital will close at the end of next month, it was announced yesterday. Troy Jegers
News

Blame game for our sick hospital

Arthur Gorrie
by
26th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"IT'S not us, it's them,” state and federal government representatives said about each other yesterday.

They were responding to news of the imminent closure of Gympie Private Hospital.

Acting Queensland Health Minister Mark Bailey said the closure was part of "a trend of private health providers closing or reducing services in Queensland.”

He said Queensland was seeing an increase in patients shifting from private health insurance "because they can't afford it or there are too many exclusions.

"Some people with insurance are even choosing the public system,” he said.

Federal Wide Bay MP, Llew O'Brien, on the other side of politics, said the decision was "a disaster for the Gympie community.”

He accused the public hospital system of "cannibalising private hospitals” by taking paying private patients, causing strain on their health insurance and overloading the public system's waiting times.

He said Labor plans for the private health insurance sector would make things worse.

The hospital's private owner, Health Care Australia, said the hospital was simply unable to achieve viability, largely because of "external influences” such as medical staff shortages, growing competition in nearby areas and a need for major capital improvements.

"Health care will wind down, with a closure on February 28,” the representative said.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union said the hospital employed about 80 staff, including 30 union members.

"We understand the sudden closure is extremely upsetting to the staff and the local community,” acting secretary Sandra Eales said.

gympie private hospital health care australia llew o'brien mark bailey nurses union
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Mothers horrified violent prisoners want Family Court orders forcing their children to visit them in jail as experts say these are not isolated cases

    REVEALED: Gympie region's fastest selling suburbs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's fastest selling suburbs

    News It takes about 16 days for a house to be sold in the quickest town.

    Popular Valley BnB up for sale after 11 years

    premium_icon Popular Valley BnB up for sale after 11 years

    News Family says time to move on after 20 years in region.

    Doctor, aged carer among Gympie's newest citizens

    premium_icon Doctor, aged carer among Gympie's newest citizens

    News Region welcomes new blood in Australia Day fun.