Julie Kypiotis with her dog, two-year-old Samson, who found an orange with a razor-blade inserted in it in her back yard last week.
News

Blade hidden in orange in vile animal cruelty attempt

by Donna Jones
30th Nov 2018 5:18 PM
A GYMPIE woman is shocked and horrified over a blatant attempt to harm her beloved pet.

The Tuesday before last Julie Kypiotis went out to feed her dog, Samson, a two-year-old American bulldog when she made the terrifying discovery.

"I found an orange in the back yard and I know he'd played with it, because there were a couple of teeth marks in it, but I noticed there was a slit in the top.

"I reached into the orange with my fingernails and I started pulling something out. It was a razor blade," she said.

 

The blade appears to be from a utility or "Stanley" knife.

Mrs Kypiotis' Cootharabra Rd property backs onto a canal which has pedestrian access.

It was from here that she believes the evil object was thrown and she believes her dog was specifically targeted.

"He loves citrus, any fruit really.

 

"I checked his (Samson's) mouth straight away and I was going to go to the RSPCA to report it," Mrs Kypiotis said.

She continues to check the yard every day for any other foreign objects but so far there haven't been any repeat attempts.

Mrs Kypiotis is very keen to warn other dog owners and has already spread the word with her two neighbours on either side who also own dogs.

"Who would do such a thing? It's just so wrong," Mrs Kypiotis said.

 

Gympie Times

