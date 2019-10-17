Blackwater attack: ‘What sort of scum does this?’

KAYE Rogers has fond memories of living in Blackwater but she has spoken out strongly about a number of issues plauginh the town. Read what she had to say in a Letter to The Editor.

I HAVE a big problem with what is going on in my home town.

I lived in Blackwater for 35 years before leaving.

The amount of drugs, crime and infidelity going on in this once great town is beyond a joke.

I was once proud of being raised and then in turn raising my older children there, but honestly what is happening now is heart breaking.

Weekly you hear of crimes being committed, be it drugs, stealing, break- ins, bashings or as I think as a crime, infidelity.

Parents, please learn to try to control your children, question where they are going and with whom.

Adults control your alcohol and drug use, and finally do not think the grass is greener on the other side of the fence.

Just because your wife/husband may live in another town you do not have to give in to your urges and commit adultery. Honestly what sort of scum does this?

Do not condone this behaviour. Wake up and see that you are privileged to live in a beautiful town, that provides a living for you. Try again to make it a great place for families. I do realise it is even harder with shift work, it always was but people still managed to do it. When you donate your time, be it sporting clubs, schools or whatever. Do it free, do not expect payment. That was the Australian way once.

The answer is support. Just don`t give up.

Kaye Rogers, Rockhampton