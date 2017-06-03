23°
Blackspots: $12 million to fix deadly roads

Jacob Carson | 3rd Jun 2017 2:51 PM

JUST one intersection in Gympie is slated for a major safety upgrade, with the Turnbull Government allocating over $12 million to reduce fatalities and serious injuries across Queensland roads.

The road is one of 42 listed blackspots across the state, and are well-known for high instances of traffic crashes.

The Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast local government areas are expected to get the most out of the package, with only one road in the Gympie Region slated for a facelift.

A single lane roundabout at the intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St will be installed at the cost of $750,000.

The intersection slated for a safety upgrade.
The intersection slated for a safety upgrade. Contributed/Google Maps

"The Coalition government is getting on with building safer roads and these 'blackspot' roads will be substantially improved over the next 12 months,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says.

"I'm passionate about reducing road trauma, and on average completed blackspot road projects reduce fatalities and injuries by 30 per cent.”

2017 has seen a number of motorists lose their lives on Gympie Rds and plenty more injured.

The stretch of the Bruce Hwy north of the Gympie CBD continues to be a notoriously dangerous stretch of road.

"By fixing and upgrading road locations where crashes are occurring through safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts, we are helping make our local roads safer for all road users,” Mr O'Brien adds.

Blackspots: $12 million to fix deadly roads

Targeting high traffic crash areas, but only one Gympie road listed

