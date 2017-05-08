Blackout hits hundreds of Gympie residents

FALLEN POWERLINES: Hundreds of Gympie residents have lost power after powerlines fell on Fitzpatrick road, Jones Hill.

HUNDREDS of Gympie residents were without power this afternoon after a powerline fell on Fitzpatrick Road, Jones Hill.

An Energex spokesperson said hundreds of customers were affected, mainly around The Dawn but crews repaired the powerline quickly.

At the time of the incident, an Energex spokesperson said hundreds of residents were without power.

"We have 248 customer affected,” the spokesperson said at the time.

"The cause is a fallen powerline on Fitzpatrick road.”

The Energex spokesperson said the cause of the fallen powerline was not known.

"It is a timely reminder that fallen powerlines can happen at any time, and we always urge the public to keep well clear.

"Always call us in case of an emergency on 13 19 62.”

Suburbs affected by the outage included:

The Dawn

Jones Hill

Kybong

Lagoon Pocket

Long Flat