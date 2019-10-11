Menu
A Sunshine Coast detective is taking a stand against sexual assaults in wake of a serious incident that saw a man jailed.
Crime

Blackout drunk a fake excuse to prey on women

Shayla Bulloch
11th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:29 AM
A TOP Sunshine Coast detective is taking a stand against sexual assaults saying more needs to be done within friendship circles to stop the cycle.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards leads a team of police who help victims bring their attackers to justice.

But by the time they are involved, a victim has already been attacked.

According to Queensland Police data, 320 sexual offences have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast in the past year.

Offender data shows 85 offences were committed by men.

One offence was committed by a woman.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said it took a certain type of person to commit such an act.

"Unfortunately within our community there are some people who have no decency … or cannot control alcohol," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

"Alcohol is sometimes used as a reason for not remembering the incident … that's a convenient untruth."

He said friends needed to look out for signs of disrespect.

"The best thing for them is to disrupt that behaviour before it happens and not wait to see their friends commit these offences," he said.

While formal reports of sexual assaults were not common, he said police would take every matter seriously, even if a victim wasn't ready to take court action.

"I encourage our investigators to identify the offender and let them know that police are aware of their behaviour," he said.

"However if later on we have further offences committed by the same offender, we can revisit the initial complainant."

