Emergency service crews race to Kilkivan bushfire scene
News

Black Snake homes in path of fire as emergency worsens

Shelley Strachan
13th Nov 2019 12:36 PM
A THINGS take a sinister turn on the Black Snake Range this afternoon, the cavalry fighting to save homes between Widgee and Kilkivan has been strengthened by 13 firefighters from New Zealand.

The squad flew in to Queensland on Tuesday night and undertook training on the Sunshine Coast before driving up to Gympie and then out to Widgee this morning.

With the winds and temperature pickin gup today to contributed to the severe fire danger, the humidity is expected to plunge below 10 per cent, creating and dire situation for firefighters and home owners in danger areas.

A convoy of fire fighting units and ambulances has headed out to Widgee about an hour ago, sirens blaring and fresh firefighters eager to help their Aussie “cousins”.

New Zealand firefighter Mike Donovan said before heading out to Widgee this morning he was happy to be here.

“We love helping out our cousins from across the ditch,” he said.

“We are pretty rearing to go to lend a hand. The terrain is not that different from New Zealand only hotter. We are well equipped, well experienced and well trained.”

Gympie Times

