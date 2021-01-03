Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        Premium Content Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        News This is the new plan to shake up Australia’s childcare curriculum so toddlers are trained early before they enter their hi-tech future.

        20yo who died while swimming was talented surfer

        Premium Content 20yo who died while swimming was talented surfer

        News A 20-year-old man who died while swimming in a river near Gympie on New Year’s Day...

        NAMED: 12 shocking Gympie drug offenders busted in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: 12 shocking Gympie drug offenders busted in 2020

        News Out of all the Gympie locals who faced drug charges in 2020, these grabbed the...

        Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at risk

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at...

        News A Tin Can Bay retiree is ‘upset’ and fed up with the behaviour she’s noticed...