TIGHT GRIP: Colleen Ogilvie took these photos of two snakes at Kenilworth Camping spot.
Offbeat

Bizarre pre-mating ritual shocks campers

by Tessa Patrick
16th Sep 2018 3:41 PM

COLLEEN Ogilvie came across a curious sight on her weekend camping adventures at Kenilworth.

What began as a leisurely morning stroll she stumbled across two snakes engaging in a precursor to a mating ritual on the other side of the river.

"I believe the males fight like this and the winner gets to mate with a female, which must be close somewhere," she said.

 

Ms Ogilvie believed they were two male carpet pythons, roughly three metres long.

"I was about 20 metres from them," she said.

"I don't think they saw me. If they did, they weren't too worried as the river was in-between us."

