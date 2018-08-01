BIZARRE: Or was this car burglary just plain weird?

Menu
MYSTERY: The car burglary that had no motive.
Crime

Arthur Gorrie
1st Aug 2018 12:01 AM
A "BIZARRE” car burglary at a Gympie hotel may have been motivated by a book of fishing knots, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Or we may not know the reason at all.

Brett John Porter, 51, pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful entry of a vehicle in Phoenix Hotel car park, just before mid-day on April 14.

Porter's solicitor said Porter had entered the vehicle by mistake.

"It is a bizarre case,” solicitor Chris Anderson told the court, adding that Porter had attended counselling and had anxiety, depression and memory issues. "No illicit drugs were involved,” Mr Anderson said.

"Bizarre' is a word we use when we cannot reason out what a person is doing,” Mr Callaghan said.

"The cars were not side by side and it was a different make of car,” he said.

The court was told police intercepted Porter on April 21 and he claimed to have mistakenly opened the door of the victim's vehicle, the prosecution said.

His fingerprint was found on a fishing knot book.

Porter had later apologised to his victim. He did not recall other events and attributed them to having been confused by medication, Mr Anderson said.

Mr Callaghan said Porter had committed the offence while on parole issued on April 12.

"You get out, you do this two days later and you can't explain why you did it,” he said, sentencing Porter to a month's jail, suspended for four months.

