Eyebrow-raising new bubble tea trend

Bubble tea has taken the world by storm.

The delicious craze originated in Taiwan and involves having flavoursome pearls - known as "bubbles" - at the bottom of a cup that drinkers can slurp up to add a fruity, milky or even chewy dimension to their tea.

Also known as boba tea, you literally can't go anywhere in the world right now without seeing someone clutching the colourful drink.

And apparently having a spare hand to hold onto the drink has become a bit of an issue in Japan, where busy residents need their hands to hold onto their phones while walking.

In fact, the tech-obsessed nation is so over holding their refreshing beverages, they've created a unique way to store them - resting them on their boobs.

The bizarre trend started when a well-known Japanese artist shared a sketch of a character using her chest as a bubble tea cup holder.

It sparked a hashtag (that translates roughly to) #handsfreebubbletea that quickly went viral, Asia One reports, and caused women across the country to share photos of themselves making the most of their womanly assets for ease of drinking.

個人的な意見ですが

巨乳で良かったことは、



1位 食べ過ぎてお腹出てもバレない

2位 たまに抜群に似合う服がある

3位 カフェラテ飲みながらパソコン打てる



です。 pic.twitter.com/TF0FXzCOS0 — Hカップな広告マン-アリペイサン (@hcupadman) June 8, 2019

The bizarre boob trend quickly caught on, with women around the world getting in on the selfie action.

Even men - who are missing a critical element required, boobs - have tried to get in on the action, with hilarious results.

WHAT IS BUBBLE TEA?

While it has plenty of different names across the world, such as pearl milk tea and tapioca tea, it's most commonly known as bubble tea.

According to MIC, the term "bubble tea" is actually a reference to the milk froth that forms when the drink is shaken, not the chewy pearls in the drink that resemble bubbles, Quartz noted. It states the term "boba", on the other hand, originates from a Taiwanese slang term for pearls.

The balls can be made of a variety of ingredients, including jelly, tapioca, custard, milk and even coffee.

HIDDEN DANGERS OF THE PEARLS

What Dr Zhang found inside his patient left him stunned. Picture: Shaoxing News

While the drink has boomed recently, it's not been without controversy - a teen girl had to be rushed to hospital because of her addiction to the tea drink.

Her obsession led to her hospitalisation, and doctors were stunned to find more than 100 bubble tea pearls accumulated inside her and stuck to her digestive tract.

A report by Chinese media outlet Shaoxing News claimed the 14-year-old, Xiao Shen, had complained to her parents of extreme stomach pains, with an X-ray revealing the balls lodged inside her stomach.

