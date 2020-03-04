Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The van’s owners were criticised for installing the furniture. Supplied: Vic Pol.
The van’s owners were criticised for installing the furniture. Supplied: Vic Pol.
Crime

Bizarre family van fit-out leaves cops baffled

by Brianna Travers
4th Mar 2020 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lounge room chairs - one holding a six-year-old boy - were fitted to a family van in what police branded an "outrageous" safety breach on Victorian roads. 

Officers say there's no doubt the boy, who was unrestrained, would be seriously injured or worse if there was a crash.

Members of the Westgate Highway Patrol stumbled across the illegally installed recliner chairs in Point Cook on Sunday.

The owner was charged with driving an registered vehicle, having an unrestrained passenger and for breaching registration standards.

In Victoria, the first two of these fines alone can total $1100.

In Benalla, a 25-year-old man was busted twice in ten minutes for disobeying the law.

He was first pinged for using a mobile phone while driving, at a cost of $496 and four demerit points.

Not getting the message, he was caught within minutes allegedly steering his car with his knees while eating cereal out of a bowl on the Hume Freeway.

This cost him a further $248 for failing to have full and proper control of a vehicle. 

So far this year 44 people have died on Victoria's roads, compared to 57 this time last year.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime dangerous driving driver behaviour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in region

        premium_icon Best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in region

        News Rainbow Beach will host an outstanding, full day of fashion, fun and powerful speakers, including the sister of Allison Baden-Clay

        FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        premium_icon FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        Council News WATCH: Noosa Council candidates met for election debate last night

        IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a show

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a show

        Entertainment Unforgettable moments from first night of epic Elton John shows

        7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        premium_icon 7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        News From a Gympie woman who punched a police officer, a man who ‘forgot’ about a stolen...