'Bizarre' dump changes frustrate Mary Valley residents

THE loss of more than 200 hours in dump operating hours in the Mary Valley has left residents frustrated and calling for Gympie Regional Council to reverse their "illogical" decision.

The changes, introduced on July 1, have confounded people, including former councillor Jan Watt.

Describing them as "bizarre," and "beyond belief", Ms Watt is now petitioning the council to change the hours back before they cause serious problems in the region.

While the decision to not only close the Traveston dump and slash the hours at Amamoor would increase pressure on the Imbil dump, she was baffled by the council's decision to also reduce the Imbil site's hours.

"Their planning is contradictory," she said.

"It devalues the whole region."

Mary Valley businessman Chris De Vere, agreed, calling the "retrograde" decision a bad step for the Mary Valley.

"This area is developing hand over fist, and yet we've got dump sites closing all over the Mary Valley," Mr De Vere said.

He said instead of slashing hours, the council should be trying to do what places like Bribie island had achieved.

"They've developed their system so their dump sites do work, 24 hours a day seven days a week," he said.

"They have people in control and command of what's going on.

"Here we have people sitting in a concrete block in the middle of town making decisions for a very large community."

While the council had introduced extended wheelie bin services to offset the closure, this was not a solution either.

"They've now told me that they will pick my stuff up once a week, but they want me to drag my bin two miles for them to a common site," he said.

Overall, he felt the residents concerns that had been raised previously had fallen on continually deaf ears.

"I do not believe that anybody is listening to what is going on out here," he said.

"This is a farce, a complete farce.

"They build swimming pools, they talk about equestrian centres, they're trying to get a railway line up... what we should be doing is spending millions of dollars on our own community.

"We're patting people on the head for things that don't need to be done, and we're doing nothing for the infrastructure."

Roger Hogg was concerned people who found the gates locked would find a more convenient solution, to the detriment of the Valley.

"How on Earth can you cope with the demand that's not changing by reducing the facilities that you provide to deal with it?" Mr Hogg said.

It was a decision he felt made no sense given rubbish was part of everyday life.

"Do you walk down Mary St and have a look at the public toilets and you think, 'oh people aren't using the public toilets at the moment, why don't we close them for a day or two?'," Mr Hogg said.