Bitter Saturday smashed 30-year record for Gympie region

A photo taken at The Dawn on Saturday evening of the dazzling sunset that followed the Gympie region's coldest May day in three decades.

IF YOU thought it was cold outside in the Gympie region on Saturday, you were right - and then some.

Our top of 14.1C made it the region’s coldest May day in 30 years, the previously coldest day reaching a maximum of just 15.8C on May 25, 1990.

Saturday was 10 degrees below average and bitterly, miserably cold - smashing a record that had held for three decades by almost two degrees.

After a dazzling pink and red sunset on Saturday night, Sunday dawned on another chilly note, with a minimum of 4.4C, though the sun came out and eventually warmed the day up to more than 20C.

Josie Duffy Cold sunset looking west from the south kolan hotel on the Gin Gin highway.

Yesterday too started on a chilly 5.3C and this morning and tomorrow are looking only slightly better, with an expected minimum of 7C before reaching more mellow maximums of 24C.

The hottest May day on record for the Gympie region was 32.8C back in 2007, and our coldest start to a May day on record was the year before, 2006, when the minimum got down to -0.9C.

The average May minimum this year has been 10.5C and the long-term May minimum is 11.5C.

Jacob Buhle hard a work as the sun set on the coldest May day in decades on Saturday evening.

Looking ahead for the region, at this stage there is only the very slightest chance of rain before autumn comes to and end, with warmer days expected from Thursday onwards and a 10 per cent chance of any rain over the weekend.

A large high [1029hPa] over the Great Australian Bight extends a ridge across western and northern Queensland, while a broad low pressure system remains slow moving over the Tasman Sea. The combination of these systems will maintain a cool and relatively dry southwest to southerly flow across most of Queensland over the next few days. A broad upper trough will enter south western parts of the state later Tuesday and Wednesday and is likely to bring increased high level cloud through the southern interior, though nothing in the way of shower activity is expected.

Dazzling sunset at The Dawn near Gympie on May 23, 2020

From Friday until Sunday, a large high pressure s

ystem over the southeast of the country is expected to drift eastwards into the Tasman Sea. The establishment of a more onshore flow about the east coast is likely to bring a slight to medium chance of shower activity to exposed regions. Perhaps increasing to high about the northeast tropical coast through the latter part of the weekend. Maximum and minimum temperatures generally remain average to below average, typical of the last days of autumn, with morning frost areas generally confined to sheltered parts of the southeast and southern interior until Sunday.