DEVASTATED: Owner of Bistro C, Lorraine Banks, has spoken out after one of her "most trusted” employees was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing more than $1 million from the business. John McCutcheon
Crime

Bistro boss's torment after 'trusted' employee arrested

Ashley Carter
by
19th Jul 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH-PROFILE Noosa restaurant has spoken out after one of its "most trusted" employees was arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million from the business.

Detectives from Noosa Heads Criminal Investigation Branch on Friday charged a 41-year-old woman with one count of stealing as a servant after a two-year investigation.

Police will allege more than $1 million was stolen from prominent Hastings St beachfront restaurant, Bistro C, after a complaint was received from the owner.

Bistro C restaurant has views over Noosa's Main Beach. Warren Lynam

Owner Lorraine Banks told the Daily in a statement the woman had worked for Bistro C for 18 years.

"We have been fully co-operating with police in their investigation of (the woman) over the past two years and we are relieved to learn that charges have been laid," she said.

"Understandably, this has been a very stressful and upsetting time for our family and we are looking forward to a just outcome ... of the matter."

The Noosaville woman will appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on August 6.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

