Bishops to sell Mary Valley family home of 60 years

FOR SALE: Shane and Sandra Bishop outside their Mary Valley property Craigleigh.

CALLING it a "business decision", Shane and Sandra Bishop are leaving their Mary Valley property which has been in the family for more than 60 years.

The couple have put their 509ha property up for sale, and will be heading out to Moura when it is sold.

Named Craigleigh, it was the second property Mr Bishop's father bought after Garglen, and shared a similar naming system.

"The parent company is Garglen Brahman Company and that was named after my two oldest brothers, Gary and Glen," he said.

"And then there's Craig, my other brother, and myself...and my middle name is Leigh.

"His first two properties were named after his four sons."

However, while it had always been called Craigleigh, it often fell in the shadow of the company brand.

"It was never known as Craigleigh because it was also known as Garglen," Mr Bishop said.

Shane and Sandra Bishop overlooking their cattle. Renee Albrecht

Having grown up on the property, Mr Bishop said he had mixed feelings about moving on.

He said the property had been bought by his father in about 1955 and had been a wonderful location not only for themselves but also as somewhere for their children to grow up.

At the end of the day, though, he said the decision was purely practical.

"It's a business decision," he said.

"We find it very hard to expand here.

"For large scale cattle production the Gympie district has become expensive."

Having already bought a property in the Bauhinia District in central Queensland, Mr Bishop said the move was a step they were excited to take.

"We're really looking forward to it," he said.

"It's been our dream since we got married to be out a little bit further and have a place out there.

"It's a wonderful location."

Mrs Bishop said it was nice that, after they moved, the Bishop family would have left a big legacy in the region.

"The Bishop family has been a bit of a stalwart around Gympie for many years," she said.

"There's been a lot of kids get a start here through school programs."

Located about 50km from Gympie, the property has had up to 2000 cattle on it and other agisted properties at times.

It will be put to auction on June 1, and Mr Bishop said there had already been interest in the short time it had been listed.