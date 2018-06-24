Bishops, Harts bid farewell to Mary Valley

GO WEST: Shane and Sandra Bishop are leaving their Craigleigh home for the Bauhinia District.

THE Mary Valley will have a different feel in the future with two long-time families packing up and moving.

For more than 50 years the Hart and Bishop families have been fixtures of the Valley, but now both are headed out to new adventures.

Now headed to Mt Tamborine, Ian and Elaine Hart bought their property Oakwood in 1949.

Mrs Hart said they are moving to a property they have owned for eight years, and has served as a holiday home.

Shane and Sandra Bishop are headed in the opposite direction.

Having sold their family home of 60 years Craigleigh to New Zealand couple Damian and Katherine Holloway, the Bishops are now headed to Moura to live in the house they have owned for 13 years.

Mr Bishop said their move was purely "business”, and would be great for their Brahman cattle breeding.

He said he felt "melancholic” about leaving the home his father Percy had bought in 1956 and he and his wife had taken over in 1998.

"I felt a bit sad and a bit daunted by it,” Mr Bishop said.

"But I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

Still, there was a lot of history built over such a long time in the Valley - particularly of the early days when Kandanga was a hive of forestry activities.

"I've got lots of memories,” he said.

"The pub was always full of people and as a young man that was a lot of fun.”

Then there were the old treks when he and his dad would drive the cattle to Gympie - a two-and-a-half day journey, with overnight stops at Diamondfield Rd and Long Flat.

For Mrs Hart, the rural region was a perfect place for a family.

"Bringing up the children in that area was absolutely marvellous.

"There's just so many wonderful memories.

"Every day a different memory comes back to me,” she said.

And, as it turns out, both families have had an impact on each other.

Mrs Hart said it was Percy Bishop who taught their children how to ride, while Shane Bishop had how own memories.

"The Gympie pony club would have a ride up to the Hart property,” he said.

With such an extensive background, Mrs Hart said the change of scenery would be interesting.

"It's hard to leave there but we'll never really leave,” Mrs Hart said.

"Our hearts will still be there.”