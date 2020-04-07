Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Pell
George Pell
Crime

Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

by Megan Neil
7th Apr 2020 12:10 PM

A Victorian bishop says he hopes the High Court decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell's child sexual abuse convictions will mark the end of a distressing process.

Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell's early connections there.

"Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings," Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks george pell sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        News GYMPIE pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will benefit from a $50 million state government tax relief program.

        Why election losers will decide council's fate

        premium_icon Why election losers will decide council's fate

        News LOSERS may have a role in picking the winners in two hard-fought Gympie Regional...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        Gympie builders still on the job

        premium_icon Gympie builders still on the job

        News A few simple changes to procedures means that the construction industry in Gympie...