Birthday trip to Rainbow Beach turns life and death

A TOOWOOMBA man in his 50s who suffered suspected multiple heart attacks last night has been airlifted from Rainbow Beach.

The man had been holidaying there for his birthday when he suffered a series of cardiac arrests and required immediate medical assistance.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene to revive the patient.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew was called to the scene at 10:27pm and landed on a nearby sports field, where they were met by paramedics.

The man was airlifted to the cardiac unit at the newly-opened Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.